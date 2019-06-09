SSC results 2019: Change in syllabus and paper pattern drops pass percentage for Pune region

The secondary school certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination result was declared on Saturday. The results declared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) saw a 9.6 per cent dip in passing percentage as compared to last year.

The 2019 Pune region passing percentage is 82.48 per cent, as compared to 92.08 per cent recorded in 2018.

“Students have done well this year. However, the change in examination pattern and new syllabus have affected the passing percentage of Pune division. Girls have outdone the boys in passing percentage in Pune,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Out of the total 2,69,957 students who appeared for exams, 2,22,654 students cleared the exams.

Sanjay Shendge, principal, Seth Dagaduram Katariya high school, said, “The overall Pune division SSC results are satisfactory, but it could have been better. One of the reasons for the dip is passing percentage is that the students were not given internal marks for language papers. Hence, they had to write a 100 marks paper and secure 35 marks to pass. I think this is crucial for the below average students.”

In Pune region there are three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur — with Pune district having the highest number of passing percentage with 84.65 per cent followed by Solapur with 81.43 per cent and Ahmednagar 79.50 per cent.

Out of the total 3,443 schools in Pune division, 349 schools have got 100 per cent passing results and 11 schools recorded zero per cent passing results in the division.

“I think the system to pass all the students from Class 5 to 8 should be cancelled because students tend to take studies lightly. As a result, in Class 9 and Class 10 they do not have the practice to make notes and write answer sheets, which affects their overall percentage,” said Snehal Kulkarni, principal of Ahilyadevi Girls high school.

Parveen Shaikh, principal, Anglo Urdu boys high school and junior college, said, “Considering the new exam pattern which was implemented this year, the results have been good. We are glad to serve the students who mostly belong to economically weaker section.”

Students celebrate after checking their SSC results at a coaching centre in Nigdi. ( HT/PHOTO )

Pune region data of SSC exams 2019

Intro: Highest passing percentage in the state was of the Konkan region with 88.38 per cent. In Pune region (comprising Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur) , Pune scored the highest passing percentage with 84.65 per cent

3,443: Total number of schools in Pune division

349: Number of schools having 100 per cent passing percentage

11: Number of schools having 0 per cent passing percentage

82.48 %: Pune region passing percentage (2019)

Last four years passing percentage of SSC students in Pune region

2018 – 92.08 %

2017 – 91.95 %

2016 – 90.54 %

2015 – 91.79 %

Number of students appeared for SSC examination 2019

Boys – 1,46,742

Girls – 1,23,215

Total – 2,69,957

Students who passed SSC examination 2019

Boys – 1,13,971

Girls – 1,08,683

Total – 2,22,654

Passing percentage of Pune region

Boys – 77.67 %

Girls – 88.21 %

Total – 82.48 %

Pune region district-wise data

Pune: 84.65 %

Solapur: 81.43 %

Ahmednagar: 79.50 %

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:28 IST