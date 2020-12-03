Stone crushing work halts in Gevrai taluka after threat to orphans’ health

pune

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:31 IST

Sachin Khade, the tehsildar of Gevrai taluka has issued an order to stop the stone-crushing work at Govindwadi Manyarwadi grampanchayat, Gevrai taluka.

The “stop work” order was issued to a stone-crushing machine, following complaints of environmental pollution and illegal digging by the private firm which operates the crusher.

The order came following complaints from villagers that orphans staying at the Sahara Balgram orphanage in the vicinity of the stone crushing site were facing serious health issues due to indiscriminate stone crushing activity.

Gevrai tehsildar Khade said, “We have issued a written notice to the crusher owner that, if he is found operating without permission his equipment will confiscated. Currently, the crusher is shut.”

Sahara Anathalay Parivar, which runs the institute under the aegis of Aai foundation, has been taking care of the orphans for the past 16 years.

The stone crusher is located at a distance of one km from the orphanage, where 106 orphans between the ages of six and 18 are cared for by the management.

The institute, in a petition dated November 2 addressed to the district collector, states that the orphans were facing serious noise-related issues due to constant blasting at the stone-crushing site.

District collector Rahul Rekhawar said, “The crushing site is currently non-functional. It was permitted earlier. Now there is no permission.”

The petition also pointed out that pollution emanating from the project is a serious threat to the children’s health.

The communication also pointed out that the road which leads to the institution is being populated with heavy traffic.

Santosh Garje, president, Sahara Anathalaya Parivar, said, “The future of the orphans is at stake due to illegal crushing going on in the area. The district collector has issued oral instructions for stopping the crusher activity and the local tahsildar has promised action.”

“The work is carried out without following any norms stipulated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and must be dealt with strictly,” said Garje.