Students face technical issues on second day of exams, five papers postponed by SPPU

pune

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:22 IST

The second day of the final-year students’ examination conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges was marred by several technical and other issues. Students were struggling to solve their technical issues and five subject papers, which were scheduled for Tuesday, have been postponed to October 17 by SPPU.

According to the information given by SPPU administration, on Tuesday a total of 79,252 students were registered to appear for the exams online and 6,268 students were registered for offline exams. Of these, 62,230 students successfully completed their online exams.

Five subject papers which were scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed to October 17 to be held between 4pm and 5pm. The following subjects have been postponed – Master of Science Chemistry - Inorganic Reaction Mechanism, third-year Bachelor of Science - Real Analysis Part 1, Master of Science Mathematics – Advanced Calculus, Bachelor of Commerce – Business Management (Marathi) and third-year bachelor of Science – Solid state physics.

“Students of the final year of various courses are facing a lot of difficulties in both online and offline examinations. Today also the same technical issues arose, questions were not clearly visible online and many other issues were faced by students. In some of the subjects, the question paper had not been uploaded to the website due to which those exams stand postponed. All this mismanagement is leading to frustration among the students and SPPU administration should take prompt steps from now,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation.

“All our officials and technical staff are working hard to solve the technical and other issues faced by students appearing for the exams. I once again assure everyone that not a single student will be left and every one will be given the opportunity to appear for the exams.” said SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

Helpline

Examination toll free number for students, appearing for both online and offline exams – 8826587588

Students helpline number – 9717796797