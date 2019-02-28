Super series u-14 tennis : Pune boy Dhamne beats Mutyala to enter semi-final

Playing with variation helped top-seeded Pune’s Manas Dhamne to outplay Vineeth Mutyala of Hyderabad 6-3, 6-3 to enter the semi-final of MSLTA Hotel Ravine All India Ranking super series under-14 tennis tournament in Panchgani on Wednesday.

In view for victory, Dhamne made full use of the courts and kept Mutyala running throughout the match.

“I wanted to make him run around so I was playing with a lot of variation. Once he was tired the things were easy for me. It was an easy match for me,” said Dhamne who studies in class 5 of Bishop’s School, Camp.

Dhamne who was leading first set 4-1 played few silly shots to gift Mutyala sixth game. It was the longest game of the match which went into deuce for the six times before Hyderabad boy managed to break Dhamne.

“I was trying few things. On a couple of occasions racquet also slipped from my hand,” added Dhamne who trains at Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy, Balewadi.

Dhamne bounced back and wrapped up the first set with a 6-3 scoreline in 55 minutes. In the second set as well, Dhamne kept mixing slices and backhands shots to Mutyala on the back foot.

“He played better, I need to concentrate more in my game and increase my strength to become a better player,” said Mutyala who had played twice with Dhamne in past.

Pune boy, Dhamne wrapped up the second set in 25 minutes to enter the semi-final. Dhamne will face unseeded Azmeer Shaikh of Mumbai who defeated seventh-seeded Omar Sumar of Mumbai 6-3, 6-0.

Results: (Quarterfinal Round)

Boys: 1-Manas Dhamne (Mah) bt 6-Vineeth Mutyala (Tel) 6-3, 6-3; Azmeer Shaikh (Mah) bt 7-Omar Sumar (Mah) 6-3, 6-0; 3-Deveharshith Neelam (Tel) bt 5-Jaishnav Shinde (Mah) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Veer Prasad (Mah) bt Anshul Satav (Mah) 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Girls: 1-Lakshmi Arunkumar (TN) bt Diya Choudhari (Mah) 6-2, 6-3; 3-Saumya Ronde (Tel) bt 14-Jui Kale (Mah) 6-0, 6-0; 4-Sonal Patil (Mah) bt 13-Maahi Shah (Guj) 6-0, 7-5; 2-Pavitra Parikh (Guj) bt 6-Sharavani Khawale (Mah) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

Semi-final line up

Boys: (8 am)

1-Manas Dhamne (Mah) vs Azmeer Shaikh (Mah)

3-Deveharshith Neelam (Tel) vs Veer Prasad (Mah)

Girls (9:30 am)

1-Lakshmi Arunkumar (TN) vs Saumya Ronde (Tel)

4-Sonal Patil (Mah) vs 2-Pavitra Parikh (Guj)

