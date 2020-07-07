Suspended constable, journalist and woman arrested in extortion case; RTI activist booked

pune

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:15 IST

A woman, a journalist formerly employed with a local daily, and a constable have been arrested on Tuesday by the Pune police in an extortion case. They were among the five people booked in the case for demanding extortion of Rs 2 crore from a builder.

The arrested have been identified as journalist Devendra Jain, a resident of Sinhgad road; suspended constable Shailesh Jagtap, a resident of Bhavani peth; and a woman who is a complainant in a sexual assault case, according to the police. The complaint was lodged by a city-based builder Sudhir Vasant Karnataki (64) a resident of Shivtirthnagar in Kothrud.

The other two persons against whom the first information report has been filed are RTI activist Ravindra Barhate and Amol Chavan.

“The three have been arrested and will be produced in court tomorrow (Wednesday),” said inspector (crime) Kiran Balwadkar of Kothrud police station.

Karnataki has claimed that he has known one of the accused, the woman since 2013, and they bought a house together in 2017 in Bavdhan. In November 2019, the woman allegedly threatened to file false rape charges against Karnataki if he failed to hand over the ownership of the house and Rs 6 lakh, of which he paid Rs 1,50,000 to her, according to his complaint.

Futhermore, the five allegedly later increased the demand to Rs 2 crore and a property in Bhavani peth in order to save the complainant from getting killed or named in a false case.

The complainant is an accused in a sexual assault case registered in Hinjewadi in January. Karnataki claims that he was wrongly accused in the sexual assault case as he did not pay heed to the extortion demand of Rs 2 crore, according to his complaint.

A case under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kothrud police station.