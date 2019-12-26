e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Pune News / Swachh Sarvekshan Ranking: PMC looking for a tidy finish with a plogathon on December 28

Swachh Sarvekshan Ranking: PMC looking for a tidy finish with a plogathon on December 28

pune Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The central government’s Swachh Sarvekshan team will visit the city in January to inspect the city and rate it for its cleanliness. Before this visit, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now organising it’s first ever public plogathon drive across the city. The drive will take place at 286 spots.

Plogathon is an exercise which combines jogging and picking up trash along the way. The drive will take place on Saturday, December 28, from 7-9 am.

According to the civic officials, the mega plogathon drive has been organised at 98 main roads, 187 gardens and across the banks of Mula-Mutha river. An estimate of 268 kilometres will be covered by the drive. This is the first of its kind event arranged by the civic body.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief of the solid waste management department, said, “We appeal to the residents to come out in large numbers and participate in the drive. We have issued a circular to each ward who will invite the current and former MPs and MLAs, celebrities, spots personalities and Ganesh mandals from their areas.”

After the drive all the participants including mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner, will gather at the Bhide bridge and take a pledge to keep their surroundings clean.

In 2019, Pune lost its 10th spot at the Swachh Survekshan ranking. However, this year, the civic body plans to redeem itself by conducting this plogathon and has sought help from the residents, said officials.

top news
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News