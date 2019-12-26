Swachh Sarvekshan Ranking: PMC looking for a tidy finish with a plogathon on December 28

pune

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:13 IST

The central government’s Swachh Sarvekshan team will visit the city in January to inspect the city and rate it for its cleanliness. Before this visit, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now organising it’s first ever public plogathon drive across the city. The drive will take place at 286 spots.

Plogathon is an exercise which combines jogging and picking up trash along the way. The drive will take place on Saturday, December 28, from 7-9 am.

According to the civic officials, the mega plogathon drive has been organised at 98 main roads, 187 gardens and across the banks of Mula-Mutha river. An estimate of 268 kilometres will be covered by the drive. This is the first of its kind event arranged by the civic body.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief of the solid waste management department, said, “We appeal to the residents to come out in large numbers and participate in the drive. We have issued a circular to each ward who will invite the current and former MPs and MLAs, celebrities, spots personalities and Ganesh mandals from their areas.”

After the drive all the participants including mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner, will gather at the Bhide bridge and take a pledge to keep their surroundings clean.

In 2019, Pune lost its 10th spot at the Swachh Survekshan ranking. However, this year, the civic body plans to redeem itself by conducting this plogathon and has sought help from the residents, said officials.