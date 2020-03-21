Tata Motors, Pune industrial belt to observe lockdown for indefinite period

pune

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 16:14 IST

Industrial units in the Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial belt near Pune have been directed by the government to observe a lockdown from Saturday.

This decision was announced at a meeting of industries’ associations and representatives of various companies which was addressed by Maharashtra’s joint director, Industries, Sadashiv Survase. He said the meeting was held as per the directives from Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. Nearly 3.5 lakh workers are engaged in various units in the Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial belt.

Late evening on Friday, Pimpri-based Tata Motors announced in a statement that it will observe a shut down between March 23 to March 31 in view of the high level precautionary measures in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The statement said: “We have been monitoring the situation closely and all data seem to point out that Maharashtra has been the most impacted. In the interest of safety of our employees in the state, we have decided to rapidly scale down activities at Pune site to get to skeletal operations by end of Monday, March 23, 2020, and be ready for plant closure by end Tuesday, March 24, 2020, if the situation warrants. We shall remain in this mode till March 31st and review it in due course.”

The company said that as a manufacturing organisation, it was dealing with “a complex situation at hand,” with a large part of its workforce in the plants and at its engineering research centre.

“We shall continue to closely monitor the situation in all the states where our offices and plants are located and make appropriate and proactive decisions should the need arise,” the statement said. The management has asked its employees to participate in the ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 from 7am to 9pm, as announced recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Industries Association president Sandip Belsare who was among those present at this meeting said, “As per the direction of the government we have informed all industrial units to completely lockdown from Saturday. We have told them that the lockdown will be for an indefinite period depending on the Covid-19 situation in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.”

Similarly, Mercedes-Benz India on Saturday, in a statement said, “Due to the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India today decided to suspend the majority of production at its manufacturing facility located in Chakan as well as work in selected administrative departments, for an initial period starting March 21 to March 31. This action is a proactive precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of its employees and further contain the spread of the pandemic by practicing social distancing. The safety, health and well-being of the customers, visitors and employees are of utmost importance to Mercedes-Benz India and this step will help the company protect the workforce, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the spread of the pandemic. Mercedes-Benz is committed towards its customers’ requirements and all appropriate precautionary measures are being taken by the dealerships and service centres, providing safety and continuity of service to the customers and employees. Mercedes-Benz India’s leadership team is constantly evaluating the situation and will decide on further measures as required. Full operations will be resumed when the situation improves.”

The companies have been warned that strict action would be taken by the government against those factories which fail to comply with the lockdown.