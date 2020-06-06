Tea stalls and snacks centres see brisk business in PCMC

pune

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:38 IST

Tea stalls and snack centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad generated a decent rush of people in the morning hours on Saturday with greater relaxation under the Covid-19 ‘Mission begin again’ unlock 1.0 plan of the Maharashtra government.

“We started our tea centres today. As compared to routine days, the public is less, but we expect more people in the coming days. We are following social distancing norms and not allowing more than one person inside our shop,” said Vikas Sawant who runs Yewale tea centre at Kalewadi road.

Parcel service at snacks centres saw a good response from people working in the IT industry.

“I am making everything on a limited basis as the customers come in. I make fresh wada-pav and tea. Since today is Saturday, more people from the IT industry are coming” said Vitthal Aware of Sai Snacks at Dange chowk.

At Chinchwad, rain ware shops had big queues of customers with the arrival of rains in the city.

As of Saturday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had a total of 708 Covid-19 positive cases of which 437 had recovered and 251 were still undergoing treatment. The twin township has recorded 12 deaths due to the disease as of Saturday.

Clothes, hardware shops had queues while ceramic, furniture shops were waiting for customers.

“At least till afternoon, we have had a good number of customers. The number goes down after 2pm although we are keeping our shops open till 5pm,” a shopkeeper at Kunal Fabrics in Pimpri market said.

The shops at Pimpri market have been following P1-P2 rule with shops on one side of the road remaining open on even dates while shops on the other side of the road open on odd dates.

At Kalewadi, only a couple of customers were seen at ceramic and furniture shops.

“Our shops are open since May 26, but we have very less customers. There are no new orders for wall ties, floor tiles and sanitary ware. We have completed pending orders. Since transport service s still not in full flow, we are receiving less material from companies,” said Jitu Patel of Radhe Ceramics who orders all material from Morbi, Gujarat.

What is open: Shops selling clothes, rainware, branded showrooms of clothes, hardware and electricals, vehicle showrooms, automobile repair and accessories, furniture showrooms, ceramic, liquor shops, footwear , mobile phone showrooms, sweet marts, tea, snacks and wadapav centres (only parcel)

Yet to open: Malls, cinema halls, hotels (in dine facility), ice cream parlours