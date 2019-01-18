Team Chumbak wins big at 17th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) awards

The 17th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) jointly organised by Pune Film Foundation and Government of Maharashtra concluded on Thursday.

Dr Jabbar Patel, shared, “While we get tremendous response for our World cinema and Marathi film competition, we have not been able to gather the same for Indian cinema. So, hopefully next year, we will introduce a new segment for Indian cinema competition.”

Kshitij Date, actor and writer, who presented the closing ceremony, shared, “The enthusiasm over the past eight days has been incredible. I have seen how young students, who are unable to pronounce film names, still excited to learn from and watch films.”

The Selection committee viewed 1,664 films and selected 21 films for the world and Marathi film competition.

In the Marathi film competition, Dhanajay Kulkarni won the best cinematography award, for the film Dithee. Saurabh Bhave and Sandeep Modi won the best screenplay award, for the film Chumbak. Actor Devika Daftardar won the best actor award (female), for the film Naal.

Actor Swanand Kirkire, who won the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Maha Mandal best actor award (male), for the film Chumbak, shared, “It is a great honour. I never in my wildest dreams thought that I would win an award for best actor. I thank my director Sandeep Modi, and co-actors. This means a lot.”

Director Sumitra Bhave won the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Maha Mandal best Marathi film director, for the film Dithee. She shared, “This is so unexpected. It is a joy that the whole audience loved the film. It would not have been possible without actor Mohan Agashe’s help as a producer.”

The Government of Maharashtra, Sant Tukaram award for the best Marathi film was awarded to Sandeep Modi’s Chumbak.

Senior screenwriter Kamlesh Pandey, on behalf of the world cinema jury, shared, “We were honoured to be the jury. We loved and enjoyed the process. I would like to thank the Pune audience. I was shocked and thrilled that on a working day every screening was houseful. This young generation is our future of cinema. Now, we can relax and be rest assured that cinema is going to be in good hands.”

Pandey added that the team should include an award for best performers and technicians (editing, costume and screenplay). “We should honour the technical department and best performers in the films.”

The best director award in the world cinema category was presented to Rodrigo Barriuso and Sebastián Barriuso for their film, A Translator. The best film award in the world cinema category, was presented to French film, Girls of the Sun directed by Eva Husson.

Other awards

1. The Audience award for the best film in the world competition was presented to Rodrigo Barriuso and Sebastián Barriuso’s film, A Translator.

2. The Audience award for the best Marathi film in the Marathi competition was presented to Sumitra Bhave’s Dithee.

3. The Human Spirit Award was presented to Italians film My Own Good by director Pippo Mezzapesa. The director shared, “I am surprised and happy. It is a small film made with sacrifice and love. Thank you for honouring me and the film.”

4. The Special Award for the Best Direction student was presented to Film and Television Institute of India’s final year student Sanskriti Chattopadhyay. Patel shared, “This award is presented to the first ranking student on behalf of Polish delegate/director Mariyam who donated her cash prize for the same.”

