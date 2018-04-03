Tempo driver arrested for negligent and rash driving after running over a man

A 34-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Monday noon after being hit by a tempo truck in Rahatani area of Wakad. The tempo driver was arrested for causing the death of the 34-year-old due to negligent and rash driving.

The deceased man was identified as Santiosh Chandrakant Salve, a resident of Jaymalharnagar in Thergaon. He was heading towards Rahatani from his house in Thergaon on his Activa moped when he slipped and fell near Kautik Hotel in Rahatani. The tempo truck driving behind the man ran over him, killing him instantly.

The driver, identified as Bharat Shinde, also in his 30s, was arrested by the police. He was driving an empty tempo truck in the same direction as Salve.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184, 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the tempo driver at Wakad police station. Assistant police inspector (API) Chavan of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

"He (Shinde) should have been more careful and maintained safe distance and speed in order to avoid such a situation," said API Chavan.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the deceased man's wife, Sunita Salve, 31. His body was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital for post-mortem before being handed over to his family.