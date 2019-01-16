The main problem we face is the average height among our players says Ajit Patil, volleyball coach for Maharashtra Government Department

Ajit Patil, volleyball coach for Maharashtra Government Department, in the city for the Khelo India Youth Games, spoke to Pranav Shahaney ahead of his side’s game against Gujarat in the under-17 girls’ event. A coach of international standing, Patil knows that the ride to gold is not going to be a smooth one, but is confident that his team can upset the odds if all goes as per plan.

All eyes will be on the hosts in every sport at Khelo India this year. How’s the Maharashtra volleyball team shaping up?

Our boys under-21 and girls under-17 teams have been training very well but they don’t have the experience as the few other teams do. Some teams participating here are highly trained. The under-17 girls’ team had reached the finals at Khelo India last year and while I am expecting them to win gold this year, two of our star names haven’t come here in the best of shape and are feeling weak.

Maharashtra isn’t typically known to be one of the premier states for volleyball. Why do you think that’s the case?

The main problem we face is the average height among our players. I feel that’s the only drawback because I believe that the talent is there in abundance. In the girls’ section, we’re also trying to mould a Libero, but we are not getting the right players for the same.

As a coach, in a relatively tough sport to master like volleyball, what is it that you teach your players to do right?

You have to give them the ball at an early age so they can habituate with it. They can see how it feels, how it moves, the air pressure and things like that. After that, the first thing you need to look for is their footwork, the fundamental movements in their game. In different scenarios of the point, a different type of movement is required to be taught to the players. You have to develop their elasticity, speed and fitness from a young age. Things like strength and endurance must be taught to them by the age of 12 or 13. Then you go for technique training which includes service, service reception, setting and blocking. By 14, it’s imperative that the player has learnt all these techniques.

Regarding the promotion of the game in this cricket-crazy nation, what are the steps that are been taken?

The federation has started the Pro Volleyball League which will start in February and it will certainly promote the game. But, if you want to promote it at the grassroots level, we have to give them the right infrastructure to play in. For example, here in Balewadi, it’s exceptional, but when you go to other states, it’s not as good.”

Apart from being the coach of the Maharashtra team, you’re also involved in the tournament operations. What does the second role entail?

We’re here from the last two months getting the courts in condition for the tournament. I have four more coaches working under me and a few from various schools as well. For Khelo India we have three different volleyball courts that need constant supervision.

Quotes on the players

On Rujul More - “Rujul is playing for the first time in the under-17s. She’s a left-hander and has a good height too. While she isn’t perfect, she’s showing signs of improvement each day. She has many talents and is an amazing blocker too.”

On Aditya Bhilare – “He is a very good all-rounder. He’s playing since he was in third so has an abundance of experience under his belt.

On Keshav Gaikwad – “He is a very good setter and has a bright future. He’s a bit short but he makes up for it with his leadership skills.”

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 17:12 IST