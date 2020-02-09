e-paper
Thief breaks into senior citizen's house, flees with Rs 3.8 lakh worth gold

Thief breaks into senior citizen’s house, flees with Rs 3.8 lakh worth gold

pune Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
In a house break-in that took place in Navi peth, a total of Rs 3.8 lakh has been reportedly stolen on Sunday.

The incident took place at a senior citizen’s house located in Siddhivinayak Mangal society in Rajendranagar, Navi peth.The complaint in the matter has been filed by the 70-year-old owner.

According to the complaint, the victim has gone out with his family on vacation since February 5. On Saturday when they returned at 6am, they found the lock on the main door broken.

The thief allegedly entered the house through the main door and fled with gold jewellery worth Rs 3,86,872 as per the complaint.

A case under Section 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vishrambaug police station against unknown individuals. Police sub inspector VM Deshmukh of Vishrambaug police station is investigating the case.

