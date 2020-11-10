e-paper
Home / Pune News / Thieves decamp with donation boxes from Shikrapur temple

Thieves decamp with donation boxes from Shikrapur temple

Temple trust president reports two donation boxes missing.

pune Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:41 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The donation boxes kept in the sanctum sanctorum of Bhairavnath temple in Shikrapur were found missing after the temple was reopened for worship by the temple trust president on Sunday morning. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
         

Unidentified thieves decamped with two donation boxes kept in the sanctum sanctorum of Bhairavnath temple in Shikrapur on Saturday.

The donation boxes were found missing after the temple was reopened for worship by the temple trust president on Sunday morning.

The trust president, Kantaram Gilbile (50) has lodged an FIR stating that he had opened the temple lock on Sunday to perform prayers when he found it broken.

He had properly locked the temple door on Saturday before leaving the premises. When he went inside, he found two donation boxes missing. He further inquired around and found iron rods in the area which were used to break open the temple door.

The total amount of cash and offering in the donation box could be ascertained, he stated in the complaint. Police inspector Umesh Tawaskar said that the theft took place inside the temple located in Koyali gaothan area of Shikrapur. The complainant is the temple trust president who immediately lodged a complaint with police.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of theft and the accused seems to have known the area quite well. We are searching for evidence and CCTV footage of the area is being searched and analyzed. The case will be solved soon, and teams have been formed to crack the case,” he said.

The police have invoked IPC 379 (theft) and the investigation is on trace the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

