Thieves try to break open ATMs, burn cash instead

pune Updated: Jan 27, 2020 21:36 IST
Two incidents of accidental cash-burning were reported, while thieves tried to break open ATMs in Pimpri and Wakad on Sunday night, according to police.

In the first incident, unidentified thieves attempted to break open an ATM with a glasscutter, at Ujjwala complex, Ganeshnagar, Thergaon, on Sunday night which caught fire. Cash worth Rs7.99 lakh was burnt, according to police.

The incident came to light at 8 am on Monday after which the bank lodged a complaint with the police.

In the second incident, unidentified thieves attempted to break open an ATM at Dange chowk in Wakad on Sunday night. According to police while trying to open break the ATM it caught fire after which the thieves fled the scene.

Wakad police station incharge Shankar Babar said, “The cash was burnt after which the thieves fled the scene. The police are yet to receive an estimate of the amount of cash burnt.”

