This exam season, here is the report card of Pune’s Members of Parliament

With a year left for Lok Sabha polls, various Members of Parliament (MPs) from Pune and others have swung into action. They are clearing pending files and focusing on completion of developmental work. There are, however, representatives, whose overall performance has not been up to the mark.

The latest report by PRS legislative research throws light on the performance of MPs from Lok Sabha (LS) and Rajya Sabha (RS), indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Kakade, has been the lowest performer as far as attendence, debate and raising questions in the RS is concerned while BJP’s Amar Sable has excelled in his performance on these parameters.

Similarly in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil’s performance has been poor while Supriya Sule of NCP and Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena have excelled in their performance, according to PRS legislative research, a Delhi based non-profit established in September 2005. The non-profit has used multiple parameters to judge the performance of MPs.

Kakade, who was elected as MP in the Rajya Sabha on April 3,2014, has raised only five questions in four years and attended only 18% of the sittings of the Rajya Sabha, according to PRS legislative. His attendance has been much lower than the state and national average which is 76% and 78%.

PERFORMACE OF PUNE MPs LONG WAY FROM EXPECTATIONS Comparative analysis of MPs from the city through parameters of attendance, participation in debates, and number of questions raised, among others, in the Parliament.

All through the tenure, Kakade did not participate in a single debate held in the Parliament and raised only five questions, which is also much lower than the state and national average which is 346 and 216 respectively. He has asked one question related to agriculture as he is a member of the standing committee on chemicals and fertilisers.

According to the report, Kakade has not presented a single private member’s bill in the Parliament. As far as the private member’s bill is concerned, 3.3 and 1 is the state and national average respectively.

Despite repeated attempts, Kakade could not be contacted. An email and text messages sent to Kadade went unanswered.

As far as spending of funds are concerned, Sable has spent 67 % of the funds allocated to him under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Division while Vandana Chavan has spent 73% of the funds from the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, Sule has spent 78% of the MPLAD fund while Anil Shirole of BJP has spent only 50% of the funds.

Among other MPs representing the city, BJP MP Anil Shirole has a good parliamentary performance record. Shirole has currently raised 110 questions with a participation in 13 parliamentary debates. His attendance in the Lok Sabha sessions has been 94%, which is above the state and national average. But Shirole has not presented a single private member’s bill in the Parliament.

Sable, in his very first term shows 91% attendance in the Parliament and has participated in 21 debates and raised 209 questions during the session. Sable has not presented a single private member’s bill in the Parliament.

Sule, an MP from Baramati constituency, has much better record in parliamentary performance. In her second term, Sule has raised 901 questions (highest in Maharashtra) with 96% attendance in Lok Sabha proceedings. Sule, in her tenure of four years, participated in 82 parliamentary debates. As far as a private member’s bill is concerned, Sule presented 16 in the Parliament.

Adhalarao Patil, representing Shirur constituency for the third time, also has a low attendance record in the Lok Sabha as compared to the state and national average. According to PRS legislative research, Patil has attended only 66% parliamentary sessions with 28 debate sessions. However, he has a good record of raising questions in the Parliament. Patil has asked 850 questions which is almost three times higher than the national average.Patil presented eight private member’s bill in the Parliament.

Barne, an MP from Maval constituency, has 94% attendance in the parliamentary session. He also participated in 255 debates (highest in Maharashtra) and raised 869 questions which is almost three times higher than the national average. Barne presented 16 private member’s bill in the Parliament.

Vandana Chavan, who has been renominated to the RS for the second term, has 69% attendance. Chavan participated in 36 debates and raised 237 questions. Chavan presented only one private member’s bill in the Rajya Sabha.