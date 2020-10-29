e-paper
Home / Pune News / Three arrested for forging documents to usurp royal property in Pune

Three arrested for forging documents to usurp royal property in Pune

pune Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:05 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
According to the police, the crime took place between October 12 and October 27.
According to the police, the crime took place between October 12 and October 27.(HT representative photo)
         

The crime branch of city police has arrested three persons for forging documents to sell the property, situated at Tilak road in Sadashiv peth, of Gayatridevi of Aundh princely state . The trio was arrested after a complaint was lodged against them by her personal assistant Balraj Arun Wadekar (37), a resident of Guruwar peth.

The accused have been identified as Shashi Shankar Podwal (59), a resident of Alandi road; Asif Jaleel Khan (61) of Al Ameen Society and Anwar Yunus Khan Pathan (54) of Gokhalenagar. The fourth accused, advocate Kamalesh Pisal of Satara, is at large.

The Vishrambaug police have invoked IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security),468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged) against the accused.

According to the police, the crime took place between October 12 and October 27. The FIR lodged by Wadkear stated, “Gayatridevi Bhagwantrao Pant Pratindhi owns survey no 458/1 property in Sadashiv peth. Shashi Podwal colluded with sub tenant of the said property Asif Khan and his associate Anwar Pathan and prepared a bogus notarised deed which was affixed with the photos and forged signatures of Gayatri Devi and Harshitraje Bhagwantrao Pant Pratinidhi. Advocate Kamalesh Pisal, Gayatri Devi’s lawyer, despite knowing about the matter participated in the criminal act of forgery and cheating.”

DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh said, “We are focusing on whether the accused are involved in other types of forgeries. The accused have been arrested and custodial interrogation is on.”

