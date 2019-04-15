Three break-ins with nothing stolen baffles Pune police

Three incidents of theft have been registered on Sunday, one each at Shivajinagar, Deccan and Kondhwa police stations, respectively. What is baffling the police, however, is that in all three break-ins, nothing has been stolen.

In the first case, Shweta Patil (29), filed a complaint that unidentified thieves struck at Ramkrushna Apartments on Ghole road, breaking open the locks on the doors, on Friday. However, nothing was stolen.

Similarly, Amol Kumbhar, lodged a complaint with the Deccan Police, that an unidentified person(s) gained entry into his residence on Apte Road in Deccan, on Saturday. Here too, nothing has been reported stolen, police said.

In the third case, Priya Holkar (34), a resident of Chintamani nagar in Bibwewadi lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police stating that thieves attempted to burgle his flat by breaking open the doors of his residence in Barsana Anagan society, Kondhwa Budruk. No valubales or cash were stolen, police said.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:26 IST