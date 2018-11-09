Three held for vandalising MSRTC bus, assaulting driver, conductor and damaging bus in Pune
Three persons were arrested for assaulting the driver, conductor and a few passengers aboard a Maharashtra road transport corporation (MSRTC) bus and vandalising the vehicle.
The complaint was lodged by MSRTC driver Sandeep Pagare, 30, a resident of Nashik. The three arrested were identified as Jamir Kambal Irani and Jainab Fida Irani, both residents of Mahatma Gandhi vasahat in Irani vasti, Shivajinagar and Mariyam Salim Shaikh, a resident of Patil Estate in Shivajinagar.
Four others, including Mehandi Kambal Irani and Hasan Munna Irani of same locality, were also booked in the case.
At 4:10 pm on Tuesday, Pagare was driving the bus from Shivajinagar to Nashik when Mehandi and Hasan on a two-wheeler blocked the passage of bus at the overbridge near Sancheti hospital. “Near Sancheti hospital, the bus driver and one of the accused got into a fight.We have arrested three persons so far. They have been remanded to two days in police custody. The accused are of Irani descendants but domiciles of India,” said VS Ajgekar, sub-inspector of Khadki police station, who is investigating the case.
According to the police, the fight between the driver and the accused was settled, but the latter threw a rock that hit the windshield of the bus causing a damage of around ₹22,000.
“The accused later entered the bus and started hitting Pagare, the conductor of the bus and a few other passengers. A few friends of the accused also joined in assaulting the victims,” Ajgekar said, adding that Jamir even brandished a weapon that resembled a countrymade pistol. “They did not have a licence for the weapon,” he said.
In the violence that ensued, the conductor’s shirt was ripped and cash worth ₹4,274 fell off his shirt pocket, according to the complaint in the matter.
A case under Sections 353, 341,143, 149, 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 and 25 of Public Property Destruction Act, Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act and Section 37(1) along with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act at Khadki police station.
