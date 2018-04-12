Three locations near Pune city shortlisted for PCMC commissionerate office premises

The location of the new Pimpri Chinchwad commissionerate has yet not been finalised even as the government is considering three options before zeroing in on the final location. The first option is a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation run school area in Chinchwadgaon, second being the new pradhikaran building near Akurdi Station and the third option is the old building of Pradhikaran at Tilak chowk.

The state cabinet led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave the final approval for setting up the commissionerate on Tuesday. The demand for a new commissionerate for the twin industrial township has been pending before the government, for a decade now.

Police officers and administrative officials of PCMC are frantically scouting for a strategic location for the commissionerate, which will also serve as its police headquarters. The temporary office building of the commissionerate will be inaugurated on May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day. A new office building for the same will be constructed soon.

District guardian minister Girish Bapat said “ We are looking at suitable government land or buildings on rent for the headquarters within the Pimpri-Chinchwad limits. We are also trying to get a building near the PCMC headquarters. The issue will be sorted out soon ,”

The Pune police under directions of police commissioner Rashmi Shukla had suggested that till the construction is done, the premise can be temporarily set up in part of PCNTDA office in Nigdi-Pradhikaran or ‘F’ office building of PCMC in Nigdi-Pradhikaran, a school in Chinchwad or space near D Y Patil college in Pimpri. The locations suggested, provide easy access to the area residents.

According to the city police, the new police commissionerate will require a 10-acre plot and another 40 acres for the headquarters as it will have a bigger jurisdiction including Talegaon, Dehu Road, Alandi and Chakan.

The new commissionerate jurisdiction will comprise of Nigdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari, Bhosari MIDC, Wakad, Hinjawadi, Sangvi, Dighi and Chikhali police stations.

From Pune rural police jurisdiction Chakan, Alandi, Dehu Road, Talegaon Dabhade and Talegaon MIDC have been included in the commissionerate taking the total number of police stations under this commissionerate to 15.