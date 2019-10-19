Thundery activity, light to moderate rainfall till Oct 22: IMD

pune

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:59 IST

In an unusual post-monsoon occurrence heavy rains lashed Pune on Saturday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning stating that there will be thundery activity with lightning and light to moderate rain on October 20 and residents must stay indoors.

According to IMD, the city witnessed 11mm rainfall in Shivajinagar and 5mm in Lohegaon from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. However, Shivajinagar received 13.4 mm rainfall between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Saturday. The temperature was 24.06 degree Celsius, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD said, “During the night, rainfall activity will increase and this is because of the low pressure over south east – east central Arabian Sea and because of that southernly wind over coastal areas of Goa, Konkan and Karnataka lies over east central Arabian Sea. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above main sea. level. It is likely to become more marked over east central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours.”

On October 21-22 thundery activity with lightning will continue with light rain in Pune. From October 23 to 25, the rain is likely to reduce and it will be partly cloudy, said IMD.

According to IMD, squall was observed at 0040 IST on Saturday at Pune from wind direction calm to east-southeast with wind speed Calm to 42 kmph.

The day began with a light shower with gusty winds and serpentine traffic in most of the areas of the city. According to Shanshank Chaitanya, a resident of Kothrud, “With incessant rain, the entire Karve road from Patwardhan Baug to Prabhat road was blocked, with vehicles inching forward slowly as the signals too were not working and water filling up on slopes of the road.”

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over central Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan and Goa, Karnataka on October 20. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, said IMD

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:59 IST