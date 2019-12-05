e-paper
Tight security in Pune as PM Modi, home minister Shah attend top cop conference

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019
HT Correspondent
Tight security is in place for the three-day conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police beginning Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah attending the event.

With top dignitaries and police officials in the city, security has been tightened on Pashan-Baner road as the conference is going to be held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). The prime minister and Shah are likely to stay in the city for two days. However, city traffic will be not affected since the PM’s arrival is in the evening after 9pm on Friday, according to officials aware of the development.

As a part of protocol, chief minister Uddav Thackeray will receive PM Modi at the Lohegaon airport on Friday evening.

The duo will meet for the first time after Thackeray became the chief minister as Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after a month-long political drama in Maharashtra. The chief minister will then return to Mumbai, according to his official itinerary released by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram had earlier said, “The conference is being organised by the Union home ministry and everything is being coordinated from Delhi.”

The three-day conference will discuss key security issues, including domestic challenges. As it comes on the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the issue of law and order in the Valley is likely to be discussed during the conference being attended by top police officials from across the country besides National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

