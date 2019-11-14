e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

TN Seshan: An icon of honesty and integrity

pune Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Students, professors, and the founders of two deemed universities, Symbiosis and MIT, hailed TN Seshan as a man who contributed immensely to the construct of education in Pune.

At a huge gathering at Symbiosis, SB road, on Thursday, faculty and students of both universities condoled the passing away of former chief election commissioner of India. Seshan passed away on November 13 due to a prolonged illness.

Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director, Symbiosis Society said that TN Seshan was a father figure and a mentor for Symbiosis. “He will always remain an icon for the nation. It is because of him that two universities - Symbiosis and MIT - are here together for the first time. This is a great loss,” she said.

Rahul Karad, of MIT World Peace University was emotional and gave the credit of forming MIT School of Government to Seshan.

Vishwnath Karad, founder MIT said, “There will never be another Seshan. He lead the nation in the right direction.”

Former secretary of state Madhav Godbole who presided over the meet, spoke of Seshan’s journey when he was the minister of forest. “He was a very tough person to deal with and truly an icon of honesty and integrity,” said Godbole.

top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News