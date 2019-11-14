TN Seshan: An icon of honesty and integrity

pune

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:40 IST

Students, professors, and the founders of two deemed universities, Symbiosis and MIT, hailed TN Seshan as a man who contributed immensely to the construct of education in Pune.

At a huge gathering at Symbiosis, SB road, on Thursday, faculty and students of both universities condoled the passing away of former chief election commissioner of India. Seshan passed away on November 13 due to a prolonged illness.

Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director, Symbiosis Society said that TN Seshan was a father figure and a mentor for Symbiosis. “He will always remain an icon for the nation. It is because of him that two universities - Symbiosis and MIT - are here together for the first time. This is a great loss,” she said.

Rahul Karad, of MIT World Peace University was emotional and gave the credit of forming MIT School of Government to Seshan.

Vishwnath Karad, founder MIT said, “There will never be another Seshan. He lead the nation in the right direction.”

Former secretary of state Madhav Godbole who presided over the meet, spoke of Seshan’s journey when he was the minister of forest. “He was a very tough person to deal with and truly an icon of honesty and integrity,” said Godbole.