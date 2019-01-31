Town planning scheme: Pune municipal corporation takes city back to the future

Following in the footsteps of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to execute town planning (TP) schemes in the city and its peripheral areas.

Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, and Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said that PMC is planning to execute town planning schemes at Baner, Balewadi, Mohammadwadi and Balewadi areas. The civic administration has already decided to execute three such schemes at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi.

The mayor said that it is easier to execute town planning schemes in peripheral areas as there locations have green field areas and vacant plots. The civic body also plans to carry out a town planning scheme in Smart City area at Baner.

A civic official confirmed that steps have already been taken to execute the town planning schemes. Waghmare said that PMC had already put the docket for executing three town planning schemes at Uruli Devachi and two in Phursungi.

According to PMC officials, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned town planning schemes at Phursungi and Uruli, but PMC requested the authority to allow the civic body to execute it as these areas fall under the PMC limit. Hence, PMC is now taking forward these three town planning schemes and planning other schemes also.

The civic body will mainly execute the schemes in 23 merged villages and the 11 that were added recently.

Pune mayor said that it is not easy to acquire the land for various projects and set up public amenities like roads, gardens and hospitals. It also requires funds, but it is easy to get land for public projects at free of cost under the town planning scheme. Even landowners agree to execute the scheme as it is a win-win situation for both municipal corporation and landowner.

Plan was launched first in Pune: Patel

Ahmedabad-based architect Bimal Patel, who was recently conferred Padma Shri, visited the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday and gave a presentation about town planning schemes and how it is beneficial for the city’s development and proper future planning.

Patel said, “It was Pune city that launched town planning scheme in 1915. After Pune, the scheme was adopted by Mumbai and later executed all over India. Even Ahmedabad city’s first town planning scheme was planned in Pune in 1925 and the docket for Ahmedabad’s first town planning got printed in Pune.”

The architect said that it is a coincidence that he is presenting the benefits of town planning to the city where it was launched for the first time in India.

Patel said that Gujarat has executed the schemes very effectively covering the whole of Ahmedabad’s peripheral areas. Not only Ahmedabad, but also many small cities in Gujarat are coming forward to implement town planning schemes.

He said that there are various models for city’s development and execution of the development plan (DP). The prevalent way is to acquire the land by paying cash or TDR (transfer of development rights), but it is a very costly and slow process.

“Nowadays acquiring land is not easy, but there is no need for land acquisition in town planning scheme. Municipal corporation just needs to identify the area for the scheme and gets almost 40 per cent land for free for developing roads, gardens and basic infrastructure. It is a best tool to execute the development plan with the help of town planning scheme,” Patel said.

Even town planning scheme is very flexible where authorities get a chance to satisfy each stakeholder, besides it is mandatory to execute the scheme within 14 months.

Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, said that the Centre has decided to promote town planning schemes in the country and has identified 25 cities, including Pune.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 15:09 IST