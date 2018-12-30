Traditional Wrestling National Championship: Jharkhand’s Rahul triumphs in style to clinch 57-kg title

Rahul from Jharkhand delivered a superclass performance to clinch the title in 57-kg weight category defeating Harvinder Singh of Punjab 10-0 in the first Traditional wrestling national championship at Somatane Phata, Talegaon on Saturday.

Rahul came out with strong performance right from the start and took the lead early and maintained it till the end.

For Singh, it turned out to be a tough bout as his every move was well defended by Rahul which did not allow him easy points. In the last few minutes, Rahul blocked the leg of Singh tightly to clinch the victory.

The wrestlers from Maharashtra had a decent start in the championship. Three teams from Maharashtra are participating in the championship.

In the first round of the 57-kg, Jyotiba, Vijay and Sagar advanced into pre-quarterfinals.

Jyotiba of Maharashtra B got better of Naved of Uttrakhand 16-4 while Vijay from Maharashtra C defeated Lav Kumar Ray of West Bengal 10-5.

From Maharashtra A team, Sagar Markand advanced ahead into the championship by defeating Pankaj of Services Sports Control Board A team 16-4.

In the quarter-final, Markand who was facing K Kumar of Telangana scored 16-4 victory to enter the semi-final. Markand took an attacking approach right from the start and his attacking moves helped him to take an early lead.

For K Kumar things did not look easy as whenever he went to attack it backfired. The Maharashtra wrestler brought his experience into play to race ahead with the victory.

Overall 190 wrestlers from around the nation are taking part in the national championship which is happening for the first time in a traditional way (mud wrestling).

“We want our traditional wrestling to remain alive and this is the reason that we have introduced wrestling in the mud again. This national championship is just a start, our aim is to make a place for traditional wrestling in Olympics in future,” said Brijbhushan Sharan Singh president of Wrestling Federation of India.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:51 IST