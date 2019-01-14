Trains commencing from Pune to have bio-toilets

The Pune division of central railways will complete the installation of bio-toilets in all bogies of trains commencing from Pune railway station by June this year. Railways authorities have targeted installation of 1,000 bio-toilets when the project began in 2015.

The bio-toilets will ensure cleanliness on the railway tracks while also relieving passengers from the stench that comes from the disposed human excreta that is discharged directly from trains toilets onto the tracks.

“So far the installation of 800 bio toilets has been completed on majority of the trains that commences from the Pune railway stations. We will complete the installation of remaining 200 bio toilets by June this year” said Milind Deuskar, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM).

The environment-friendly toilets process the waste with bacteria and convert it into water and gas, hence restricting direct discharge on tracks.The bio-toilet unit is situated under the coach and the waste is released on tracks in the form of harmless water after chlorination, while the gas is released in the air, added Deuskar.

A senior official of the Central railway Pune division, on condition of anonymity said, “In addition to the installation of new bio toilets, volunteers will also be appointed at platforms to stop passengers from using toilets when the train halts at stations. The direct release of waste worsens the condition of tracks and is also harmful for the environment.”

In turn it also leads to loss of large amounts of water which goes in cleaning the tracks, the official added informing that as per the plans of the Union Railway Ministry, all existing toilets in coaches will be replaced to bio-toilets by 2021.

Trains commencing from the Pune railway station

Ltt Karaikal Express, Howrah Duronto, Nzm Duronto Exp, Pune Ahmedabad Duronto, Sampark Kranti Bangalore, Ypr S Krnti Express, Shatabdi Express, Pune Shatabdi Secunderabad, Nagpur Garibrat and Jhelum Express.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 16:23 IST