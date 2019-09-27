Treasure park parking lot still submerged, residents in queue to repair motorbikes

pune

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:25 IST

The Treasurer Park society’s underground parking went completely under water on Wednesday as the retaining wall of the nullah (canal) in the area collapsed water flowed into the society due to the incessant rains. Residents of the society are now trying to remove the water and clean the underground parking.

Residents are now worried about the damage as their vehicles have been in the submerged parking lot for two consecutive days. According to residents, at least 400 four-wheelers and 500 two-wheelers are parked in the underground parking.

“The total area of the society is 6.5 acres and the underground parking has been constructed on 4.5 acres, which is a huge parking space. It is estimated that three crore litres of water has entered the parking and it will take another day for us to get rid of all the water. After this we will start the cleaning process. We have been waiting for the parking to be cleared so that we can claim the insurance for our damaged vehicles,” said Mandar Bhatawedkar, a resident of Treasure Park society.

Residents in the nearby areas who have recovered their damaged vehicles were seen queuing outside garages in order to get their two and four-wheelers repaired.

Babu Devendra, owner of Sai Auto garage in Sahkarnagar said, “I have repaired at least 100 two-wheelers in two days. Residents are rushing to garages to repair their damaged vehicles. Majority of them are two-wheelers as water has been filled in the engines and the air filter is damaged. On an average the expense of each motorbike repair is Rs 400.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 23:25 IST