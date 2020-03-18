Treasurer booked for cheating Khadki church of Rs 22 lakh

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:00 IST

The treasurer of a church in Khadki was booked by the local police on Wednesday for siphoning Rs 22 lakh from the church funds. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 55-year-old member of the church.

Through an alleged online transaction, the treasurer is accused of taking a total of Rs 11,35,300 from the bank account of the church. The church had received Rs 4,16,353 and Rs 5,00,000 in donations which the treasurer allegedly failed to deposit. Of the amount that was in the account, the man withdrew Rs 2,26,093 through multiple withdrawals, according to the complainant.

The total estimate amount that was allegedly stolen is believed to be Rs 22,77,746, said police.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station against the treasurer. Police sub-inspector Amol Bhosale of Khadki police station is investigating the case.