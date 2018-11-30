Trouble for NCP in Kolhapur as Nivedita Mane resigns from party and her son joins Shiv Sena

The troubles for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in western Maharashtra have increased with former party MP Nivedita Mane resigning from the party and her son Dhairyashil joining the Shiv Sena.

Dhairyashil Mane, who is aspiring to contest from the Shiv Sena against Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghatana (SSS) chief Raju Shetti, joined the Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Mane family had decided to end their ties with NCP the after party decided to ally with Raju Shetti, the sitting member of Parliament from Hatkanangale.

While Shetti in the past has bitterly opposed the NCP to retain his stronghold in the region, he recently broke ties with BJP and announced willingness to ally with the NCP-Congress combine.

The Mane faction of the NCP claimed that the party chief Sharad Pawar has neglected them and is favouring Shetti, whom they fought against for last 15 years. During his recent visit to Kolhapur, Pawar had asked party members to support Shetti while refusing to meet the Mane family members

“The Hatkanagale constituency lacks development. I have joined hands with Shiv Sena to remove the backlog of development and bring new projects here. As far as elections are concerned, Uddhavji has asked me to start preparing for the Lok Sabha polls as the seat is originally from Shiv Sena quota. So it will not matter even if Shiv Sena and BJP joined hands,” said Mane.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 14:31 IST