Tulshibaug app, social media pages on the way: Secretary of shop owners assn

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:49 IST

It is not business as usual at the city’s small business retail hub, Tulshibaug market, one of the oldest markets in the city. Covid-19 norms in places the shops and registered hawkers, 800 in all, are open for business. Except, the mode of business, has undergone a drastic change. Nitin Pandit, secretary, Tulshibaug market shop owners association speaks to Dheeraj Bengrut about the new normal for Tulshibaug traders.

What is the day-today business operations like, after lockdown?

When the market first started in the first week on June, there were restrictions - P1 and P2 (odd-even) - due to which, only a few shops used to open daily. Then, after August 5, all the shops opened, every day. August was the festive season, but due to fear of infection, very few people turned up at the market. Only 25 per cent of business is happening. Public is shopping only for essentials and clothes, if needed. General shopping which used to happen earlier is not taking place.

Last month, traders decided to boycott ‘Made in China’ goods. How is that panning out?

We are all firm on boycotting Chinese goods; the reason is obvious, the India-China border issue. This will not happen overnight. It is a movement and it has begun. To substitute the Chinese products, some of our traders are now manufacturing their own goods with the help of big manufacturers in Ulhasnagar and Gujarat.

What are the guidelines or instructions given by the association to shop owners and hawkers for safety?

There are already guidelines issued by the PMC and the state government, which we have made compulsory for all traders. Face masks are compulsory; sanitisers in every shop; thermal checking of customers when they come inside the shop. Now, some have also kept oxymeters to check oxygen levels. Social distancing needs to be maintained, so we have instructed to all the shop owners and hawkers not to allow crowding. We request and appeal to citizens to please not bring children and senior citizens to the market.

How do you plan to increase business at the market?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic most of our regular customers and public have turned to online shopping. So, we are also now getting into it. Some of our traders have already started online business. We are now going to make our own mobile application in which details of all the shop owners, their products and rates will be given. We will not use other private commercial shopping apps. People can choose and book their order online and we will give home delivery to the customer. Online platform of shopping will now remain constant and also increase in coming days, and we will also do it for our business development. All social media platforms - WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – will have a Tulshibaug market page soon.