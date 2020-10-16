e-paper
Two arrested by Pune police for attempt to murder businessman

Complaint in the matter was lodged by Mayur Vijay Hande, a resident of Handewadi and a supplier of sand for construction work

pune Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:10 IST
Two people were arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday night, in a case of attempted murder of a sand supplier in Hadapsar on Monday.

The accused arrested have been identified as Rajesh Bhiku Padwal (25), a resident of Gore Budrukh in Haveli and Balasaheb Anant Jadhav (52), a resident of Jadhavnagar in Handewadi gaon in Uruli Devachi. Padwal was arrested by Wanowrie police station officials, while Jadhav was arrested by crime branch officials.

“The one arrested by the police station officials is the shooter while the other is the conspirator. It was a joint effort by the crime branch and the police station officials,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone-5, Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mayur Vijay Hande (29) a resident of Handewadi and a supplier of sand for construction work.

A bullet had grazed his face as the masked shooter had fired at him once before fleeing, said police.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code, Section 3(25) of Arms Act, and Section 37(1)(3)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act is registered at Wanowrie police station.

