Two arrested for dacoity at mobile shop in Bhosari

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:40 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two men on Monday, who had been booked for dacoity at a mobile spare parts shop.

The two have been identified as Shivaji Kharat and Vikas Jaswal, while three others who were booked in the case are currently absconding. Two of the three others have been identified as Sunny alias Sandy Gupta and Baba Pande while the fifth remains unidentified, according to the police.

The complaint in the matter has been filed by Akshay Angat Bhadwalkar, 21, a resident of Baba Landge Chawl in Dhawade Vasti in Bhosari, who owns the mobile spare parts shop.

According to the complaint, five men entered the shop around 4pm on Sunday and started threatening the complainant to hand over all the valuables to them. As the complainant resisted, the accused fired in the air, while snatching a 20gm gold chain from the complainant. The chain is estimated to be worth Rs 60,000, while the five also robbed Rs 2,450 from the cash counter of the shop.

Gupta, along with the two arrested men, have a history of another case of dacoity in 2018 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pande also has a history of illegal weapon possession.

"We have recovered the cash and the four-wheeler vehicle used in the theft. We are on a lookout for the others. The accused had earlier gotten into a fight with the complainant,” said Devendra Chavan, police inspector (crime) of Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case.

The two arrested men have been remanded to police custody, till August 17 by a local court on Monday.

A case under Section 395 (punishment for dacoity) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3(25)(27) of Arms Act and Sections 37(1) along with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has registered at Bhosari police station against the five.

