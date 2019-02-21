Two attacked after shooing away dogs in Pune

Two men were arrested by the Pune police for assaulting Ajit Randive, 25, and his friend after they shooed away stray dogs in Koregaon Park.

The two arrested men have been identified as Vijay Sapkal, 40, and Sanjay Sapkal, 22, both residents of Sant Gadge Maharaj Vasahat, Koregaon Park.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Randive, a resident of Hadapsar, who works as a driver in the city.

Randive was riding on a motorcycle with his friend when stray dogs started running towards them. The two tried to shoo away the dogs. However, four men approached them and started hitting them allegedly with weapons.

While the series of events is not yet confirmed, a case of assault and criminal intimidation was filed against the four.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Koregaon Park police station.

