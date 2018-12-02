Two cases of house break-ins reported in eastern Pune

Two cases of house breaks and two break-in attempts were reported at a middle-class residential societies in the eastern Pune where gold worth ₹2.42 lakh was stolen from a house at Prasad Nagar in Wadgaonsheri . Unidentified men had struck as security men slept off. The accused had made unsuccessful attempts to break into two flats nearby. Similarly, ornaments worth around ₹55,000 was stolen from Pillar Homes near Clover Park in Viman Nagar.

In the first incident, the accused struck the house owned by Lakshman Bhangire ( 51) between 6 am and 6 pm. They a broke open a lock to the house and found the way in the house before siphoning off gold kept at the bedroom.

“Two other flats on the different blocks inside society were targeted but they were secured with either external grill doors or superior locks,” police said,

In the housebreak incident at Viman Nagar, the victim named Puneeta Prasad, 38 a resident of Pillar Homes was not at home when the housebreak happened. Unidentified men broke open the lock between November 15 and 20 before stealing gold ornaments.

Senior Police Inspector (Viman Nagar) Dilip Shinde, said, “It was the same burglar gang that could have struck the corridor at Viman Nagar and Wadgaon Sheri before escaping via Mundhwa. We have started a probe.”

Cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 454 for housebreak, 457 for housebreak at night and 380 for theft in a dwelling house.

