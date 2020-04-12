e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Two die in PMC, first death reported in PCMC on Sunday

Two die in PMC, first death reported in PCMC on Sunday

pune Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two deaths due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while the first casualty was reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The first casualty in Pimpri-Chinchwad is a 45-year-old male from Hinjewadi who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. He was admitted to the YCM Hospital and was critical, according to officials.

Two other female patients died in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction on Sunday at the Sassoon General Hospital. The first case was a 58-year old woman from Sangamwadi area who tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at Sassoon on April 9, while the second case was of a 56-year-old woman from Somwar peth who was admitted on April 5 to Sassoon hospital. Both the patients had comorbid conditions and had high blood pressure, according to officials.

The death toll in Pune district now stands at 32.

On Sunday, 19 new cases were reported in Pune city, taking the total number of positive cases to 255 till Sunday 9pm. Out of the total 255 positive patients, 241 are in PMC area, 12 patients from Pune rural and 2 patients from Pune cantonment area.

“On April 12, PMC has appointed Bharati Medical College and Hospital as a delegated Covid centre with 110 isolation beds, 25 step down and 15 ICU isolation beds. Admission, testing and critical management of patients will be functioning from tomorrow April 13 at this hospital,” said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, PMC medical health officer.

top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news