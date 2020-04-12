Two die in PMC, first death reported in PCMC on Sunday

pune

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:59 IST

Two deaths due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while the first casualty was reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The first casualty in Pimpri-Chinchwad is a 45-year-old male from Hinjewadi who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. He was admitted to the YCM Hospital and was critical, according to officials.

Two other female patients died in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction on Sunday at the Sassoon General Hospital. The first case was a 58-year old woman from Sangamwadi area who tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at Sassoon on April 9, while the second case was of a 56-year-old woman from Somwar peth who was admitted on April 5 to Sassoon hospital. Both the patients had comorbid conditions and had high blood pressure, according to officials.

The death toll in Pune district now stands at 32.

On Sunday, 19 new cases were reported in Pune city, taking the total number of positive cases to 255 till Sunday 9pm. Out of the total 255 positive patients, 241 are in PMC area, 12 patients from Pune rural and 2 patients from Pune cantonment area.

“On April 12, PMC has appointed Bharati Medical College and Hospital as a delegated Covid centre with 110 isolation beds, 25 step down and 15 ICU isolation beds. Admission, testing and critical management of patients will be functioning from tomorrow April 13 at this hospital,” said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, PMC medical health officer.