Two killed in separate road accidents in Pune over three days

pune Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons were killed in different accidents at Vishrantwadi and Yerawada in the past three days.

In the first incident, Akshay Kale (23), a resident of Laxminagar in Yerawada, lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi police stating that his maternal uncle, identified as Prahlad Pandharinath Shinde (38), who was on a motorbike was hit a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction near Phulenagar water services on Thursday.

A profusely bleeding Shinde was rushed to the hospital by eyewitnesses, but was proclaimed dead on arrival. The Hadapsar police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the second incident, an unidentified youth, believed to be in his early twenties, who was on a two-wheeler, was run over by a speeding car on Saturday near BG Shirke Company compound in Magarpatta. The police have booked unidentified persons under charges of rash and negligent driving. No arrest has been made so far.

