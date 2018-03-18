Two more Bangladeshi nationals  detained by Pune ATS

A day after the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in connection with sheltering terrorists and having links with front organisations of Al Qaeda, a team of Pune ATS officials have detained two Bangladeshis from Mumbai and have brought them to Pune, in connection with the case. The persons are being questioned about their possible links with the three arrested suspects and a detailed probe is on to find out their links with terror organisations, said a senior ATS official, on the condition of anonymity since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

According to ATS sources, the Bangladeshi nationals were residing in Mumbai and their role in preparing fake identification documents, is being probed. The agencies suspects that they have links with Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), a terror outfit of Bangladesh and front organisation of Al Qaeda.

The two Bangladeshis detained by ATS have been living in Navi Mumbai and were in touch with the three arrested suspects, said the official. The ATS Navi Mumbai unit had last week arrested six Bangladeshi nationals. The ATS Pune unit is now probing whether three suspects arrested from Pune had any links with the six Bangladesh nationals picked up by Navi Mumbai unit of ATS.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three Bangladeshi nationals suspected to have links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) – a front organisation of Al-Qaeda and banned outfit in Bangladesh – from Wanowrie and Akurdi areas on Friday. The arrested suspects are Mohammad Ripan Hossein (25), Hannan Anwar Khan alias Hanan Babarali Ghazi (28) and Mohammadwadi Habibur Rahman alias Raj Jesub Mandal (31).

The suspects were produced before Session Judge RN Sardesai who remanded the trio in police custody till March 29. The three accused are aged between 25 and 31 years and hail either from Khulna or Shariyatpur in Bangladesh,” said a senior ATS officer, requesting anonymity. The three had been staying illegally, without any authorised travel documents, for the last five years in Wanowrie and Akurdi areas.

During their interrogation, they revealed that they had provided shelter and other help to the members of ABT during their stay in Pune, the official added. Acting on specific inputs, the Pune unit of Maharashtra ATS carried out a search operation in Wanowrie yesterday and apprehended one Bangladeshi national. His interrogation led the ATS to nab two more Bangladeshi nationals who were staying at Akurdi. They were carrying PAN and Aadhaar cards obtained by using forged documents, said ATS officials. The officer said one of the arrested accused stayed and worked near a sensitive establishment.

ATS officials had maintained that the investigation has revealed that these accused and their accomplices were helping the active members of ABT, which is supposedly a front organisation of Al-Qaeda, to hide in India. They were also helping terrorist activities financially and through various other ways.

The three accused worked as construction labourers and had procured SIM cards using forged documents. A case under Section 19, 20 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 465, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC, and Section 3, 6 Passport (Entry into India) and Section 14 Foreigners Act has been registered.