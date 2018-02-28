Two-year-old falls to death from ninth floor of Chinchwad building

A two-year-old girl fell to her death from the ninth floor of a building in Chinchwad on Tuesday evening. The child was identified as Anika Devrat Tomar by the Chinchwad police.

According to police officials, the child slipped and fell from the balcony of her house.

“She lived with her mother, Aslesha Tomar, and grandparents. They were all in the house when the incident happened. She was playing in the living room and fell from the adjoin balcony,” said senior police inspector (PI) Vitthal Kubade.

The child succumbed to the grievous injuries caused by the fall.

Police responded to a call from the control room and rushed to the spot.

“When we reached, the family was in no condition to talk to us and was surrounded by mourners. We have not recorded their statements yet, but preliminary investigations show that she slipped from the living room balcony,” said Kubade.

The child’s father Devrat Tomar, is a software engineer and lives in Ranjangaon.

The child was taken to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for the post mortem. Her death is being registered as an accidental death at the Chinchwad police station. Police are investigating the incident and looking into the safety precautions present in the balcony.