U-19 inter-club cricket: Dastur Boys secure quarter-final berth

For Dastur Boys, it turned out to be cakewalk victory as they registered nine wickets win over Nannaware Sports Foundation to enter the quarter-finals of the Captain Shivrampant Vishnu Damle trophy under-19 inter-club cricket tournament at Kodre Farms in Dhayari on Sunday.

After bowling out Nannaware Sports Foundation (NSF) for 114 runs in 19.4 overs Dastur Boys chased down the target in 13.2 overs.

Sagar Mallepati, Captain of Dastur Boys was happy with the victory but has advised his team to be cautious about the fielding for upcoming matches.

“We made many fielding errors today and also dropped catches which are not good factors for any team. It impacts on bowlers confidence so the team needs to take care in the quarter-final,” said Mallepati after the match.

Opting to bat first, NSF suffered the blow on the very first ball as their captain Parth Parmar got out by right-arm fastballer, Shreyash Mitkari.

The other opener, Shreyas Nayak kept scoring from one end while wickets kept falling from the other end.

Except for third-wicket partnership of 54 runs in 44 balls between Naik and Mukund Gaikwad, none of the other players built on partnership for NSF

I should have not got out on the first ball. I am disappointed for that after which none of the other batsmen could spend time on the field,” said Parmar.

NSF bow out of the tournament

“Fielding needs to improve a lot. In all the matches we were let down by our fielding,” added Parmar.

For Dastur boys, Kaushal Tambe turned out to be the chief architect of the match as with his right-arm off spin he took three wickets giving away 18 runs along with one maiden in his 4 overs spell.

Coming one down to bat, Tambe scored unbeaten 50 runs in 40 balls and built a 95-run partnership with Arshan Kulkarni to chase down the target in 13.2 overs. Tambe hit 5 boundaries and two sixes.

The ball was coming nicely on the bat so I did not face any issues while batting and the target was also very small so I just kept hitting my shots,” said Tambe who trains with Cadence Cricket Academy but plays with Dastur Boys team as he is the student of Sardar Dastur Hoshang Boys High School.

Advancing into the tournament – Tambe wants his team to come good with fielding and bowling formats as matches will be tougher from here onwards.

“Today the opponents were easy targets but things will not be same with other teams so we need to come with overall improvement for quarter-final match,” added Tambe who was a part of Maharashtra under-16 team in the 2018-19 season.

Brief Score:

Nannaware Sports Foundation (NSF) 114 all out in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Nayak 54 (39b), Mukkund Gaikwad 12 (18b), Kaushal Tambe 3-18) lost to Dastur Boys 115 for 1 in 13.2 overs (Arshan Kulkarni 51 (35b), Kaushal Tambe 50 (40b), Anshul Gaikwad 1-22)

Result: Dastur boys win by 9 wickets

Man of the match: Kaushal Tambe

First Published: May 27, 2019 17:00 IST