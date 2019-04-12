Under-use of Pune’s breast-feeding centres beggars belief

A month after two breastfeeding centres opened in Pune - one on Mahatma Gandhi (MG) road, Camp, and the other in Bhavani peth, women in the city have not been availing of them yet.

The ‘mother and baby feeding centre’ on MG road, which was inaugurated on March 8, does not have any takers and is lying in shambles. The centre is covered in political propaganda displays, with beggars lurking around the area. The situation is similar at the breastfeeding centre called ‘Hirkani kaksh’, which was inaugurated on March 4 in Bhavani peth.

Sunita Subandh, security incharge at the centre on MG road said, “Even as the facility is prominent in the area, there has been no positive response. Only two or three women have visited the centre post its inauguration. The reason for this could the lack of awareness about the centre.”

She added, “The centre is always surrounded with beggars and there is barely any privacy. Hence, we have to keep the centre half shut.”

Citing some issues which needs to be resolved, DN Yadav, chief executive officer, Pune Cantonment Board said, “The MG road centre is covered with hoardings which makes it less visible. We have received many complaints stating the centre is not visible, whereas it is situated right next to the Judicial Magistrate court’s building.”

He added, “We will soon give the responsibility to the health department. The hoardings will also be removed soon.”

Vaibhav Kadlakh, assistant municipal commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation said, “The breastfeeding centre in Bhavani peth is lying unused as our staff is busy with election duties.As our staff is posted on election duty, many female employees avoid bringing their children and hence, do not use the facility.”

Talking about the poor response, Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner said, “The under-utilised centres will be made functional again and proper monitoring and maintenance will be provided to the centres.”

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 16:27 IST