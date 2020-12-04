e-paper
Home / Pune News / Unions, social organisations in Pune extend support to farmers’ protest

Unions, social organisations in Pune extend support to farmers’ protest

Raju Shetti -led union members held agitation at district collector’s office. They continued the protest throughout the night on Thursday

pune Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:38 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Members of various organisations formed a human chain at Mahatma Phule Mandai to support the farmers who are protesting at Delhi, on Thursday.
Members of various organisations formed a human chain at Mahatma Phule Mandai to support the farmers who are protesting at Delhi, on Thursday.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Various farmer unions and social organisations, on Thursday, came out to support farmers who are protesting in Delhi and condemned the central government over farm laws.

Swabhiman Shetkari Sangthana which is led by former MP Raju Shetti organised the statewide protest.

The protesters sang ‘bhajans’ in front of the district collector office and continued the protest throughout the night on Thursday.

Jan Andolan Sangharsh Samiti, Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, workers union and women organisations formed a human chain at Mahatma Phule Mandai to support the farmers.

Subhash Ware, social activist, said, “We support the farmers as they fight for their rights. We also condemn the Centre for ill-treating the farmers.”

Shetti-led union members decided to hold agitation at district collector’s office. Shetti himself is participating at Kolhapur.

“Farmers from Maharashtra support the ongoing agitation in Delhi. We will organise protests at the local level,” he said.

