Vehicle, people movement banned in city from Monday evening

pune

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:08 IST

As the city is grappling the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, all vehicular movement in the city was brought to a halt by the city traffic police on Monday.

K Venkatesham, commissioner, Pune city police, took to social media on Monday evening and stated, “Vehicle movement will be stopped completely from evening today [Monday]. Please note.”

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner, Pune police on Sunday night invoked Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prohibit assembly of five or more people in the city. Both the decisions will be applicable starting 5pm on Monday and will remain in place until March 31, said Shisve.

On the Pune-Mumbai expressway also the rule against assembly of five or more people will be applicable, said Milind Mohite, superintendent, highway safety patrol, Pune region.

“The expressway is not shut, but a vehicle cannot have five or more people in it. Heavy vehicles and passenger buses, however, cannot ply on the expressway. Only heavy vehicles carrying essential goods and emergency service vehicles will be allowed,” he said.

Officials said that essential service providers like vegetables, fruits, milk, medicine, banking, and pharmaceutical services are exempted. IT companies that provide support to critical national and international infrastructure will also remain open provided they inform the district collector’s office about their operations. The companies can provide details proving the necessity of their operations to rdc.pune-mh@gov.in.

Media, food and product home delivery services, and manufacturing plants of essential goods are also allowed to remain open. Weddings that have been planned can take place, but the gathering should not exceed more than 25 people. Funerals will also be allowed to take place without crowding, said officials.