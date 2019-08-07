Vehicle registration fees increased four-fold in Pune under new Motor Vehicles Act, 2019

pune

With the passage of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Parliament, fees for registration of vehicles at regional transport offices (RTO) across the country have been increased multiple folds.

The bill was passed on July 31, 2019.

Under Pune RTO, the vehicle registration fees for all the vehicles have increased four-fold.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy RTO officer, Pune, said, “While the bill is yet to be transmuted into law, but the registration fees for vehicles will increase significantly. It is too early to talk about the repercussions on the residents and transport vehicle operators, however, every citizen will now have to abide by these new rules and regulations.”

The current fee for registration of a two-wheeler is ₹200, however with the new amendment, citizens will have to pay ₹1,000 for the same. Similarly, private car buyers currently pay ₹600 as registration fees, the new proposed fees are ₹5,000.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s annual Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2018-19 has reported a decline in the registration of vehicles by 28,500 vehicles compared to that of the previous year in the city in the last fiscal. Such a dip in the registration was witnessed in 2012, however, ever since the number has gone up.

Type of vehicles: Two-wheelers

Current fees: Rs 200

New fees: Rs 1,000

Type of vehicles: Three-wheelers

Current fees: Rs 1,000

New fees: Rs 5,000

Type of vehicles: Car (private)

Current fees: Rs 600

New fees: Rs 5,000

Type of vehicles: Car (transport)

Current fees: Rs 1,000

New fees: Rs 10, 000

Type of vehicles: Heavy vehicles

Current fees: Rs 1,500

New fees: Rs 20,000

