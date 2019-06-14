Vehicles damaged as vandals go on a rampage in Pune’s Mangalwar peth area

On Wednesday night unidentified miscreants allegedly ran amok near Kamla Nehru Hospital area in Mangalwar peth, damaging at least six vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Kishore Nawande, Faraskhana police station incharge, said, “ The sudden violence triggered panic among residents in the area and they were reluctant to file the first information report (FIR), but, we lodged the complaint and began investigating the case. Arrests will be made soon.”

According to the officials, this is the second such incident in the area. Last week, vandals went on a rampage and damaged six vehicles in the area. Six youths were promptly arrested in the case.

The miscreants resorted to vandalism to spread terror and influence in the area, according to police officials.

According to residents, three cars and an equal number of two-wheelers were damaged by the miscreants.

“Beat Marshals were missing when the incident took place. Who will stop such incidents if the officials are not reporting for duty. There are various youths who sit on the roadside and indulge in drug abuse and other criminal activities,” said Vijay Jadhav, a shopkeeper whose car was vandalised during the attack.

Officials said that the police have obtained the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and are tracing the accused.

Faraskhana police booked unidentified persons under relevant sections of vandalism.

BJP leader shot at in Dehu road

Unidentified persons opened fire at elected member Jikki alias Vishal Khandelwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday night at Dehu road.

Khandelwal, who was elected on a BJP ticket, was shook when the bullet grazed past his hand and was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. A large number of BJP workers rushed to Dehu road to take stock of the situation.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 14:52 IST