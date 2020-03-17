e-paper
Pune News / Verbal spat between two leaders halts standing committee meeting

Verbal spat between two leaders halts standing committee meeting

pune Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:45 IST
Pune municipal corporator, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajabhau Barate, allegedly threatened additional municipal commissioner Shantanu Goyal during a standing committee meeting on Tuesday.

A verbal spat broke between Barate and Goyal and municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had to intervene, before other members walked out of the meeting.

Barate said, “I did not threaten Goyal. The municipal administration blocked a Rs 50-lakh budget for my ward, which is Karvenagar. I had proposed CCTV cameras for the security of the residents, especially women. The administration did not approve of my plans and hence, I raised my voice. I apologise to all members if they feel I was wrong.”

Barate was earlier a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. This is his third term as corporator. Barate joined the BJP in 2017.

