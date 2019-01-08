Verdict delay: State government grants Bhima Koregaon commission third extension till May 8

The state government has granted yet another extension to the Bhima Koregaon commission, which is probing caste riots at Bhima Koregaon and surrounding villages during January 1, 2018. The third extension will be offered till May 8 this year, stated deputy secretary V M Bhat in a notification issued on behalf of the state home department.

Only three witnesses have been cross-examined before the two-member commission ever since the hearing began on September 5, 2018. Five witnesses have been partially heard and the last hearing for 2018 was held in Mumbai.

As many as 400 persons from different sectors of the society including civil rights activists, Hindutva organisations, residents from Bhima Koregaon, Vadhu Budruk, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) , victims of caste violence from Mumbai, Thane and other places, Pune rural police and those booked in the Elgar Parishad case, filed their affidavits before the commission by July 16, 2018.

A total of 110 affidavits from different departments of the state and the police were submitted before the commission by advocate Shishir Hiray. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a judicial commission to be set up to probe the Bhima Koregaon violence after caste riots erupted in the area. The state government appointed a two-member judicial commission headed by former chief justice of Calcutta high court justice Jai Narayan Patel and state chief secretary Sumit Mullick.

The two-member committee had visited the Bhima Koregaon Obelisk, Vadhu Budruk village and surrounding places in May last year.

Large scale violence rocked Bhima Koregaon and its adjoining areas when Dalit groups were allegedly attacked by right wing groups on January 1 while attending the bicentennial function at Bhima Koregaon, 40 kilometres from Pune, to commemorate an 1818 battle between the Peshwa army and the Mahar regiment-backed British army. This year atleast a million Dalits converged at the historical site to commemorate the 201st battle of Bhima Koregaon. At least 20,000 police and para military personnel were stationed across the region to quell any eventuality. Union Minister of State for social justice Ramdas Athawale has demanded that the area be converted into a pilgrim centre with funds worth Rs 100 crore to be spent on sprucing up the area next year. The chief examination of all eight witnesses was conducted by the commission’s lawyer, Aashish Satpute.

Extension

Feb 8, 2018 First notification issued

June 8, 2018 Extension granted by the state government

Oct 8, 2018 Extension granted

Jan 8, 2018 Extension granted till May 8

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:16 IST