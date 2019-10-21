Voter turnout falls sharply in Pune rural areas as compared to 2014

pune

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:38 IST

Maharashtra Assembly elections held on Monday saw a low voter turnout in the city. Rural areas in Pune fared better, with voters there showing more enthusiasm than their urban counterparts. However, despite their enthusiasm, the voting percentage in the rural constituencies was less as compared to that of the 2014 elections.

Indapur assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.25 per cent. In 2014 this constituency recorded 78.77 voting percentage. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Harshwardhan Patil is pitted against Congress party candidate and sitting MLA Mama Bharne.

Indapur was followed by Ambegaon and Maval, that recorded 69 per cent and 64.36 per cent respectively. However, NCP’s bastion Baramati recorded 64.06 per cent voter turnout.

There will be straight fight between BJP’s Bala Bhegade and NCP’s Sunil Shelke in Maval.

The Shiv Sena has four seats in Pune district- Pimpri, Junnar, Purandar and Khed- Alandi assembly constituency. Among these, the Cong-NCP is likely to give a tough fight in three constituencies- Purandar, Khed and Junnar, said local political observers.

Voting percentage

Constituency 2019 2014 2009

Junnar 60.07 71.14 63.37

Ambegaon 69 71.16 68.88

Khed-Alandi 61.39 70.68 64.55

Shirur 58.81 69.64 64.28

Daund 61.15 73.33 69.19

Indapur 74.25 78.77 76.76

Baramati 64.06 73.69 64.82

Purandar 57.06 70.62 65.69

Bhor 59.65 68.71 66.79

Maval 64.36 71.21 65.41

Interesting fights

Baramati – Ajit Pawar (NCP) Vs Gopichand Padalkar (BJP)

Indapur – Harshwardhan Patil (BJP) Vs Mama Bharne (NCP)

Purandar - Vijay Shivthare (Shiv Sena) Vs Sanjay Jagtap (Congress)

Maval – Bala Bhegade (BJP) Vs Sunil Shelke (NCP)

Junnar – Atul Benke (NCP) Vs Sharad Sonawane (Shiv Sena)

Khed Alandi – Suresh Gore (Sena) Vs Dilip Mohite (NCP)

