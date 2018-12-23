Wadia college alumni donate Rs 1.6L in scholarship for disabled student

The batch of 1993 BSc had gathered at Nowrosjee Wadia College hall for the silver jubilee celebrations of their reunion on Saturday. The alumni also pooled in Rs 1.6 lakh for a scholarship for the disabled top most student of TYBSc batch.

They came in from all across the world; some flew in from Australia, USA, UK, Bahrain and Kuwait while some of the students came back from their army postings as far as Leh Ladakh just to spend a day with their friends.

The idea began with Colonel Raj Mannar of the Indian Army who floated this concept of meeting together and spending an entire day back in college upon which a core group began to work, getting in touch with students through social media and formed a WhatsApp group. “We are a solid strength of 135 people and 82 of us managed to be here for the reunion,” said Sunita Ghorpade, who now works as an HR with a software company. It is great to see so many of our batch mates doing so well, quite a few of us are part of the Indian Army and we are so proud of them, she said.

The reunion was also special for it was broadcast live for their friends who could not come and could still be part of the celebrations in the college.

For Raj Mannar and his wife, Vijita who was also his batch mate were excited about the reunion. “It feels great to be part of this college again, there is a feeling of freshness as we walked down the corridors. This college is different from other colleges for it allowed you to be who you are and it kind of grows on you,” said Raj who looks after recruiting soldiers in Army in Karnataka and Kerala.

“The college campus has three different streams arts, commerce and science, each building standing one after another which can be seen from the main gate, thus giving us an opportunity to interact with everyone from all streams,” said Vijita.

For Nandan Bora who came for the reunion all the way from Leh Ladakh, he was feeling elated and excited to catch up with his friends. He said, “This is the first opportunity to come together after passing out of this college.”

Sandeep Bhoot, an electronics major came for this reunion all the way from California. “It was tough getting holidays and managing the work and family but then things fell into place and my daughter and I managed to come here just in time for the reunion.”

Ivan Joseph who came all the way from the UK said, “It is very nostalgic walking down memory lane.” For Sunil Nair, COO for Alt Balaji, it was an opportunity to reconnect with his friends.“I was out of touch of many of my friends but with the reunion, I am back again with my friends and it also is a way of reconnecting and talking about what we have done in our lives.”

Guru Shankar another batch mate felt that time had flown backwards in 1993. “We still have the same energy that we had 25 years ago and we will wait to meet again in the next 25 years.”

Each of the students went back with memorabilia of a cap, pen drive with photographs and a group photo frame.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 16:51 IST