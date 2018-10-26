Want to create smart entrepreneurs and brave leaders, says PIBM founder Raman Preet

Raman Preet is the chairman and founder of Pune institute of business management (PIBM) . An engineer by education and a first generation entrepreneur by heart, he has a vision of “creating smart entrepreneurs and brave leaders”. Preet started PIBM in the year 2007.

What are the Milestone moments of PIBM?

PIBM received the all India council for technical education (AICTE) approval for the post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) in 2010, followed by an affiliation to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU) for delivering MBA program in 2012. Our first undergraduate campus was established in Himachal Pradesh in 2015. And the second campus was established in Assam in 2016. PIBM has made headways in adopting Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled tools for training, evaluation and learning.

Tell us about your skills development programme?

The skill development programmes by PIBM are approved by national skill development corporation (NSDC) and are designed to offer industry as well as profile specific training to students. The modules include post graduate program in financial management, digital marketing and analytics modules, and retail management. With the industry partners of PIBM collaborating to give field and on-job experience to students, these programs lead to job specific core competency and sector specific skills development, thus enhancing employability.

As the #metoo campaign is resonating among the youth, what is the situation in PIBM?

A society can’t truly grow if its members need a movement like #metoo to express their concerns. I am a firm believer in respecting every human being, and this same philosophy is a core foundation at PIBM.

What are your future plans?

As an institute, we want to maintain global standards of training and research.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 15:11 IST