Want to learn Korean or pursue international business studies? SPPU has just the course for you

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Courses in international business for foreign students have mostly been confined to private universities, however, the winds are changing in conventional education spheres, with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) introducing two courses, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Business and an eight-week course in Korean language. The formal inauguration of both these courses was done on October 12.

The courses are especially for international students. The BBA in International Business is in collaboration with the Department of Management Sciences and the Korean language course is in collaboration with South Korea’s International Mind Education Institute.

Till now 27 students from seven countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Zambia have enrolled for the BBA course, according to Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU

“We always wanted to start unique courses for international students who come to Pune to explore new opportunities. We trying to get maximum students to enrol for the BBA course,” said Karmalkar

Talking about the eight-week course in Korean language, Vijay Khare, director, SPPU international student centre, said, “This course is in collaboration with South Korea’s International Mind Education Institute and we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with them. The course creates opportunities for students who wish to pursue a career in Korea. During the eight-week course, students will not only master the Korean language, but will also learn about their culture.”

