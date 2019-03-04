Want to provide qualitative change in traffic for Pune residents, says Deshmukh, DCP, traffic

With Pune witnessing major infrastructure changes adding to traffic chaos, Pankaj Deshmukh who took over the charge of deputy commissioner of police, traffic, on Friday, in a city with a mega vehicle population, has his tasks cut out.

Deshmukh was earlier posted as superintendent of police of Satara. His predecessor Tejaswi Satpute has been transferred to Satara as superintendent of police.

After taking charge, Deshmukh on Sunday said, that his focus will be to provide smooth functioning of traffic for the citizens, by initiating a series of measures to improve the current traffic scenario in the city.

Deshmukh said, “My focus is to provide a qualitative change in the traffic for the citizens. If I am be able to deliver that, then it would be a big achievement. However, this is a big challenge.”

He further said that he would also work towards creating awareness of traffic sense among the citizens.

“Enforcement and compliance of basic rules of traffic among citizens will also be a challenge. We will conduct awareness programmes and training initiatives. We will also talk to different NGO’s and activist groups for the qualitative improvement of Pune’s traffic scenario,” said Deshmukh.

Co-ordination among agencies

Talking about improving the traffic scene in Pune, DCP Deshmukh said there needs to be coordination among Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other Smart City related organisations.

“There are a number of developmental works going on in the city as a part of the Smart City project. We have to coordinate with all the developmental agencies, which is a challenge,” Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh who has completed his engineering from Pune and prepared for civil services here said “ I have studied in the city and I know about the challenges. ” Deshmukh added that he would continue to work with the same tempo as his predecessor.

Tejaswi Satpute, former DCP had taken a number of initiatives to resolve the city’s increasing traffic chaos. Satpute’s transfer, seventh in the last four-and-a-half years, has drawn flak from several citizen activist groups. Satpute’s transfer came just six months after she took charge. City activists feel that the new DCP should get enough time to work on various initiatives.

